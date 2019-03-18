COLUMBIA, S.C. — The teams and pairings for the NCAA men's basketball tournament (a.k.a. March Madness) have been announced, and you'll be seeing some of the biggest matchups right here on WLTX, including some of the games in Columbia.

March Madness Comes to Columbia, SC

The brackets were revealed Sunday night, and a few hours later, we learned the times of the first round games.

Of course, Columbia will be hosting some of those matchups, as the city is a site for the tournament for the first time in 49 years. The games are taking place at the Colonial Life Arena.

Top overall seed Duke is among those who'll be in Columbia, and you'll see their opening round game Friday night on CBS/WLTX. South Carolina's only team to make the tourney, Wofford, is down in Jacksonville, FL, but their game will be seen on CBS/WLTX Thursday night.

Here are the games you'll see on CBS/WLTX:

Thursday, March 21:

12:15 PM - (10) Minnesota – (7) Louisville (Des Moines, IA)

2:45 PM - (15) Bradley – (2) Michigan St (Des Moines, IA)

7:10 PM - (15) Abilene Christian–(2) Kentucky (Jacksonville, FL)

9:40 PM - (10) Seton Hall – (7) Wofford (Jacksonville, FL)

Friday, March 22:

12:15 PM - (10) Iowa – (7) Cincinnati (Columbus, Ohio)

2:45 PM - (15) Colgate – (2) Tennessee (Columbus, Ohio)

7:10 PM - (16) NC Cent/N Dak St. – (1) Duke (Columbia, SC)

9:40 PM - (9) UCF – (8) VCU - (Columbia, SC)

And here are the gametimes/networks for all of the Columbia, SC games.

Columbia, SC (1st Round games)

Friday, March 22:

12:40 PM (9) Oklahoma – (8) Ole Miss (truTV)

3:10 PM - (16) Gardner-Webb – (1) Virginia (truTV)

7:10 PM - (16) NC Cent/N Dak St. – (1) Duke (CBS/WLTX)

9:40 PM - (9) UCF – (8) VCU - (CBS/WLTX)

Second round game matchups and times will be announced at the conclusion of Friday's games.