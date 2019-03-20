COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock standout Justin McKie talked to News 19 about what it's like being a part of March Madness, and what he's expecting in this year's NCAA Tournament.

McKie spent his high school days playing at Irmo High School. Back in 2013, he was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. Fast forward to the 2016-2017 season, and McKie was a part of the South Carolina Men's Basketball team that made it to the Final Four in Phoenix.

"March Madness just means a lot, especially having played in it and been a kid grew up playing ball. That's everything you dream for," he said.

McKie is also the son of BJ McKie, who was the all-time leading scorer at the University of South Carolina.

In the Gamecocks' tournament run 2 years ago, they beat Marquette in the first round and followed up with an upset victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

"Just had to be real disciplined. Had to be real disciplined because they're well coached as everybody knows with Coach K. Coach Martin and the staff did a great job of coming up with a really good gameplan and especially on the defensive end," explained McKie.

As they say, the rest was history. South Carolina made their deepest play into the NCAA Tournament by making it to the Final Four before losing to Gonzaga in the semi-finals.

For upsets this year, McKie sees Murray State opening some eyes.

"That's really the only upset I got. For the most part, it'll be top heavy. I don't think you'll see a lot of Cinderellas this year," said McKie.

The former Gamecock knows each player in the tournament will be playing lights out for their team, and to impress scouts before making a move to the NBA or the leagues overseas.

McKie says he's excited to see the Blue Devils start their NCAA Tournament journey right here in Columbia.

"Zion Williamson coming in. Home state guy. Everybody's going to be there to see him. RJ Barrett, excited to see him," said McKie. "I'm really excited to see Duke. They are my favorite to win it all."

WLTX will have all your coverage for the NCAA Tournament. Follow us on-air and online for all the latest information.