SANTEE, S.C. — One former high school basketball star from the Midlands will be playing in Columbia for the NCAA Tournament.

Roy Brown is the former boy’s basketball coach for the Gators. He knows any player who's played the game has always dreamed of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

"March Madness is big time for basketball. The brackets have already been set so now it's show time," said Brown.

While it's easy to be excited for March Madness, Brown says the tournament means a little bit more this year here in the Midlands.

"We've got a former player that will be coming in with VCU, De'Riante Jenkins," said Brown.

You might remember the former Midlands star who won a state championship back in the 2012-2013 season with the Gators. The team also made a state championship appearance the following season.

The guard now plays for Virginia Commonwealth University and will play right here in Columbia this Friday on WLTX.

"He can do it all. He's a team player. A role model," explained Brown.

Genie Fogle taught Jenkins when he went to Lake Marion.

"With him in Columbia this weekend, I got to do it. I got to make it," said Fogle.

Fogle says early on, she knew Jenkins was a special kind of athlete.

"Not only is he physically gifted and good at skills with basketball, but mentally he just had good command of the game, even as a freshman," explained Fogle.

While Jenkins may live in another state, his former teachers, coaches, and friends are pulling for him to win this weekend hoping he'll have success at Colonial Life Area like he's had before.

"Hopefully you get to play Duke in that next game. Get through the first round. We always think about the number one game before we worry about the second one," said Brown.

Fogle wants Jenkins to know the school can’t wait to see him play in the Capital City this weekend.

"We are proud of you. I cannot wait to see you in person,” explained Fogle. “I know there's going to be a lot of friends and family. You're going to have a lot of people in the stands there for you. I'm pulling for you all the way. Go VCU."

Jenkins and VCU will play UCF on WLTX Friday night at 9:40 pm.