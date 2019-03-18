COLUMBIA, S.C. — March Madness is coming to Columbia this weekend, and some pretty great teams will be playing at Colonial Life Arena.

While you're here for the tournament, there are plenty of other exciting things going on Saturday that don’t cost a thing!

The Main Street District kicks off the day with its usual local Main Street market known as Soda City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RELATED: 'Fan Fest' and open practice: free events this weekend for March Madness

Columbia Museum of Art's Boyd Plaza on Main Street gets in on the fun with the University of South Carolina pep band, cheerleaders and Cocky from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Capital City Hoop and Music Fest features local performances by Prettier than Matt, Tokyo Joe and more from from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fort Jackson's 282nd Brass Band will perform on Main Street from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

RELATED: There are endless things to see and do in Columbia

The South Carolina Cornbread Festival offers an entire day of entertainment, food, fun for all. every family member, Visitor and every community! The festival takes place on Main Street in North Columbia from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

All of this will be happening on Main Street for FREE this Saturday.

“We are super excited, we are ready to have a party all day long!” says Main Street District's marketing director Lorri-Ann Carter.