COLUMBIA, S.C. — March Madness is coming to Columbia this weekend and there are some pretty great teams that are going to be playing at the Colonial Life Arena.

But if you don’t want to break the bank buying a ticket to one of these games, there are plenty of other exciting things going on that don’t cost a thing.

Saturday, the Main Street District will kick off the day with its usual Soda City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will also have the U of SC pep band, cheerleaders and Cocky out at the Boyd Plaza from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Capital City Hoop and Music Fest will take place from 12 p.m to 10 p.m. and includes some local performances by Prettier than Matt, Tokyo Joe and more.

The Fort Jackson 282nd Brass Band will perform from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

As well as the South Carolina Cornbread festival which will be held at 2024 Main Street from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

All of this will be happening on Main street for FREE this Saturday.

The Main Street District's Marketing Director Lorri-Ann Carter shared, “We are super excited, we are ready to have a party all day long!”