COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here's a special treat for anyone coming to the NCAA tournament in Columbia: you'll be able to watch the teams practice for free on one of the days of the event!

Eight teams are coming for the first and second round games at the Colonial Life Arena. The games themselves will be on Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24.

But on Thursday, March 21, you can watch all the teams go through their drills the day before the real thing starts.

Practices will begin at 11 a.m. will be staggered throughout the day until 6:20 p.m.

While the event is free, seating will of course be limited, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We'll find out what teams will participate in the tournament on March 17.

Here's a look at when the practices will happen.

Game 1 Lower Seed Practice 11:00–11:40 a.m.

Game 2 Lower Seed Practice 11:45 a.m–12:25 p.m.

Game 1 Higher Seed Practice 12:30–1:10 p.m.

Game 2 Higher Seed Practice 1:15–1:55 p.m.

Game 3 Higher Seed Practice 3:25–4:05 p.m.

Game 4 Higher Seed Practice 4:10–4:50 p.m.

Game 3 Lower Seed Practice 4:55–5:35 p.m.

Game 4 Lower Seed Practice 5:40–6:20 p.m.

For additional details on the tournament, go to Experience Columbia's special website that they've set up about the tournament.