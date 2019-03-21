COLUMBIA, S.C. — March Madness has returned to Columbia, as the city is hosting the NCAA men's basketball tournament through Sunday.

As such, the city's rolled out the welcome mat as it expects about 25,000 visitors over the four-day event. And there's plenty of fun things to do for everyone who lives here too.

For a complete guide on parking, and fun things to do, check our our tournament guide below:

RELATED: March Madness in Columbia, SC: everything you need to know

We'll also be providing updates below on the Segra Fan Fest taking place today and everything we're seeing around Columbia. You can scroll though those below.

12:05 p..m - Fan Fest is open! (Actually, it open a few minutes earlier than advertised). Look at what you'll see!

12:01 p.m. - The Big South Tournament champion Gardner-Webb is on the court for open practice.

11:45 a.m. - Open practices have begun over at the Colonial Life Arena. All the teams will be out there, including top sees Duke and Virginia.

11:35 a.m. - Here's your early peek at what exhibits you'll see at the Segra Fan Fest. Michael Fuller gives you the nickel tour.

11:14 a.m. - A little big about the shuttle service (which is good, by the way) to get around the tournament. Emily Correll explains.

11:07 a.m. - Parking and traffic around the Segra Fan Fest. News19 Jacob Reynolds got out there before the Fan Fest began, and breaks down what he saw.

10:47 a.m. - For today’s open practice and all tournament events at Colonial Life: please make sure you adhere to USC’s clear bag policy as to not have an unpleasant start to your day. There is no clear bag policy at the Segra Fan Fest.

10:38 a.m. - Free shuttles are out there to get you to the events. You can find our more about how to get around in our tournament guide.

10:32 a.m. - FanFest is at the Convention Center, and starts at noon. If you're going, though, make sure you enter through the top level. The lower levels of the venue are closed.