COLUMBIA, S.C. — With March Madness coming to Columbia, is there going to be an impact to your kids' schools or bus schedules? Or any changes to schedules at some of Columbia's biggest employers?

The short answer is no.

Richland One and Richland Two school districts say there is no current plan to change school or bus schedules for the end of the week, as tournament events begin Thursday and Friday.

If there's a change, the districts say they'll inform parents and their media partners immediately.

Some of Columbia's largest employers like the University of South Carolina and Dominion Energy say there are no plans to change employee work schedules or release times for Thursday and Friday.

At the newly opened No Grease barbershop on Gervais street, owner Timothy Doe is excited about potential business, even though parking could get tight.

"I'm more excited about how much-- how many people are going to come down and what they'll be spending, so I'm excited about that. So, if the only thing we have to worry about is parking, I'm pretty sure we can solve that problem," said Doe.

Doe said he's expecting a 50 percent bump in business compared to last weekend.

On Tuesday, other locals said they were glad Columbia received the opportunity to host, but would avoid the crowds in downtown areas.

An Uber driver said he was excited for the business from Thursday to Friday across the city.

Two University of South Carolina seniors, walking a friends' dog named 'Duke' said they weren't that worried about parking, but were excited to see a team like Duke come to town.

"It'd be cool to see them, but I don't think we'll get free tickets, so that's kind of an issue, being a college kid," joked Jack Erickson.

The cheapest tickets for Duke's session on Friday were going for about $88 on Stubhub on Tuesday afternoon.