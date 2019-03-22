COLUMBIA, S.C. — The practice is over: now, it's time to get down to business with the actual games of March Madness in Columbia.

First round games start Friday at the Colonial Life Arena. Fans who go to the venue will see two number seeds in action: Duke and Virginia.

This is the first time since 1970 that Columbia has hosted any round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The first contest is Ole Miss and Oklahoma at 12:40 p.m. In prime time, people will see Zion Williamson and Duke in action at 7:10 p.m.

You can see the full lineup of games below:

GAMES IN COLUMBIA, SC ONLY

Game Times

Session 1 Game 1—12:40 PM: #8 Ole Miss vs #9 Oklahoma

Session 1 Game 2—30 minutes after Game 1: #1 Virginia vs #16 Gardener Webb

Session 2 Game 3—7:10 PM: #1 Duke vs #16 North Dakota State (Watch on CBS/WLTX)

Session 2 Game 4—30 minutes after Game 3: #8 VCU vs #9 UCF (Watch on CBS/WLTX)

FULL LIST OF GAMES/NETWORK TIMES FOR FRIDAY

(Columbia, Columbus, Tulsa, San Jose)