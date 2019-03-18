COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're looking for a hotel in Columbia this weekend in time for March Madness, you better book quickly.

Downtown Columbia hotels are at 99 percent capacity, with other Midlands regions filling up right behind them, according to Experience Columbia SC.

“Right now, it's looking really strong for Columbia's hotel properties to do very well this weekend all across the board, all across the community,” said Kelly Barbrey with Experience Columbia.

Barbrey said if you want to book one downtown start searching.

“Downtown Columbia is pretty much sold out, if people are really interested in being close to the Colonial Life Arena in downtown Columbia, there is a chance they could pick up a cancellation or two here or there if they want to be really diligent and continue to check back and see if certain properties have availability,” she said on Monday.

The Lexington, Harbison, and Garner's Ferry areas of Columbia are also seeing 90 percent capacity, according to Experience Columbia SC.

The group says Northeast Columbia is now fans’ best chance at finding hotel rooms for the tournament weekend.

And the reason is clear, with teams like Duke and Virginia coming to town, excitement is high.

“Anytime you can get those television personalities, those well-known high-caliber TV hosts and announcers in your city, walking around, eating here, exploring and experiencing all the wonderful things we have to offer in Columbia. It's a great way for us to tell our story,” Barbrey said.

The travel website Kayak is showing some downtown hotels with availability upwards of $370 a night.

One Downtown Columbia hotel booked 10 rooms in two hours on Sunday night.

“I kept a tight look on it last night once the selections came out, and between it coming out and within two hours I picked up about 25 percent on Friday. So, we've seen quite an influx since the teams were selected,” said Hotel Trundle owner Marcus Munse.

Hotel Trundle is a locally owned boutique hotel on Taylor Street, which is approaching its one-year anniversary.

Munse told WLTX many of his 41 rooms are full on Friday night.

“We're looking pretty strong for Friday, so far, Thursdays starting to pick up a little bit. Most of the people coming in Friday are staying through Saturday. Sunday, we haven't seen much of a pickup at all. I'm anticipating once we see the results from Friday, people will start to either extend into Sunday or they might check out early even, if their team loses,” he added.

The hotel has things planned from the lobby to the rooms and Thursday to Sunday to celebrate March Madness.

“In all the rooms, we're going to give them a clear tote bag-- so the clear bags you're required to bring into the games. And it's a Hotel Trundle clear tote bag with some goodies in there and information about the city for the guests and just some Trundle swag. And then on Saturday, when there's no game, we're doing the main street hoops event,” Munse said.

The hotel’s Saturday event will have catered food and alcohol for purchase, according to Munse.

For more details on how to find a hotel and events during tournament weekend, go here.

Experience Columbia SC is expecting a significant economic impact of several million dollars due to the tournament and high capacity at area hotels.