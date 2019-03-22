Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- NCAA basketball fanatics are taking over the Capital City.

Many are loyal to their favorite teams, while others are keeping years-long traditions alive.

News 19 hit the Vista Thursday evening to meet the fans.

"I came down with a bunch of teachers to visit Dent Middle School," said Kathy from Washington, D.C. "We were just at Mellow Mushroom watching some of the games and we'll be watching tomorrow after our school visits."

Pat and Jennifer Caldwell from Tupelo, Mississippi found seats in Section 106 at the Colonial Life Arena. It's the perfect spot to sit right behind their home bench.

"Ole Miss! We're here for Ole Miss Rebels," they said. "We just got out of the car from a seven hour drive. Go Rebs! Hotty Toddy!"

While the Caldwells drove to Cola to cheer on their alma mater, others make March Madness a yearly tradition.

"From San Diego and Phoenix. We go every year to the first two rounds of March Madness, so we've descended upon Columbia, South Carolina because it's a wonderful town! We're here to eat and drink and watch a lot of basketball," said Chris, Tom and David, who are part of a group of 15 that travels around the country each year to catch the games.

For many, it's their first time visiting Columbia.

"We're thrilled that it's walkable," said the Caldwells. "Everything's walkable, it's a great [temperature]. We're scouting out where to eat right now, I got a copy of The Gamecock! We're hoping Coach Martin is welcoming a fellow SEC team with open arms!"

First round games begin at the Colonial Life Arena Friday.