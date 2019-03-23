NCAA president Mark Emmert goes back and forth from being a fan and an adminstrator.

Emmert says he tries to get as many regional sites as possible and with Columbia back in the hosting game, it was a logical choice to come the presentation at the Colonial Life Arena as the site for a regional involving two number one seeds.

"It is historical and the city couldn't have been better," Emmert said.

"We're delighted by all the interaction with the local organizing commitee. The electricity in town's terrific. Great venue obviously. So, it's a great spot to be for us."

Emmert did admit he and his wife do fill out a tournament bracket.

"We lock it in a drawer and after it's all over, we go back and laugh at each other at how wrong we were."