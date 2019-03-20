COLUMBIA, S.C. — Soda City will get its first taste of March Madness Basketball in 49 years on Friday.
RELATED: What you need to know for Columbia's basketball FanFest
And if you're unable to make to the games, you still have a chance to see some of your favorite players practice Thursday afternoon.
Here are the practice times:
- Oklahoma: 11AM - 11:40AM
- Gardner Webb: 11:45AM - 12:25PM
- Ole Miss: 12:30PM - 1:10PM
- Virginia: 1:15PM - 1:55PM
- Duke: 3:25PM - 4:05PM
- VCU: 4:10PM - 4:50PM
- NC Central/North Dakota State: 4:55PM - 5:35PM
- UCF: 5:40PM - 6:20PM
Practices are free to the public and free parking is available at the Park Street garage.
RELATED: Men's basketball tickets for the Columbia tournament: how to get them