COLUMBIA, S.C. — Soda City will get its first taste of March Madness Basketball in 49 years on Friday.

And if you're unable to make to the games, you still have a chance to see some of your favorite players practice Thursday afternoon.

Here are the practice times:

- Oklahoma: 11AM - 11:40AM

- Gardner Webb: 11:45AM - 12:25PM

- Ole Miss: 12:30PM - 1:10PM

- Virginia: 1:15PM - 1:55PM

- Duke: 3:25PM - 4:05PM

- VCU: 4:10PM - 4:50PM

- NC Central/North Dakota State: 4:55PM - 5:35PM

- UCF: 5:40PM - 6:20PM

Practices are free to the public and free parking is available at the Park Street garage.

