COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the City of Columbia’s ordinances, there are some exceptions when it comes to drinking on public property:

If you are in a portion of sidewalk connected to a restaurant or business that is licensed to sell alcohol- you can drink there, as a patron of that business.

Any public park, street or sidewalk that is designated by the city council as the site of a public festival or special event is OK to drink at as well.

Main Street’s Soda City Market is approved for tastings of locally produced beer and wine provided by market vendors every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Capital City Hoops and Music Fest has been approved by the city to serve beer and wine as well from noon to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Consumption of alcohol from either of these places is fine as long as you’re inside of their designated special event area.

An important thing to remember though, if you are out enjoying a cocktail at a restaurant’s outdoor area, you must finish and throw away the drink before stepping out of their property. This seems simple, but if you right across the street from the Colonial Life Arena, it is easy to forget.