COLUMBIA, S.C. — You could feel the energy in the capital city Sunday as sports fans anxiously awaited to hear where their favorite team would land in the big dance.

At a watch party hosted by city officials in downtown Columbia, fans witnessed two number one seeds, Duke and Virginia, be selected among the eight schools set to play in the men's March madness tournament in Columbia.

"I'm so excited for this city," Jon Mortimer said.

"I'm excited to see all the people here," Erica Ray said. "I know it's going to be a gazillion people in town."

Thousands of people are expected to arrive, bringing millions of dollars to the city. From block parties to concerts, special and more, officials say they've been working to make sure there's plenty to do.

"We want people to come and not just experience the basketball experience," City Manger Teresa Wilson said," but get down to our Main Street, The Vista [and] Five Points. We worked really hard to make sure people know that it's a fun, safe, clean city.

CBS/WLTX will broadcast the Duke first-round game, as well as the Wofford game, which is happening in another regional.

You can find full details on March Madness in Columbia, including where to find tickets and events by clicking here.