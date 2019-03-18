COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's finally time to build your brackets for the NCAA March Madness Tournaments, and, whether you're playing online, at home or in the office, you probably have a strategy.

In Columbia, News 19 asked people what their strategies were for a successful bracket.

"When I pick my bracket, I'm going to pick with my heart," Harrie Thomas said.

"Virginia would be the team I'm most excited to see," Charlie Chauncey said.

The chances of picking a perfect bracket are slim, one in more than nine quintillion, according to a DePaul University mathematics professor, but that won't stop some fans from trying.

"This is what March Madness is all about," Carey Rich said. "Anything could happen."

"Duke, North Carolina...Gonzaga has a good chance," Corey Tucker said.

"Pick Duke; that's about it," Vincent Pace said.

Although millions try, a perfect bracket has never been confirmed.

"I don't know if there is a strategy involved that people win," Jon Mortimer said. "The people that have won these brackets before, they pick the colors of the team's jersey."

"I usually go by team colors," Erica Ray said. "About two years ago, at work, I won, so I'm going to go with that again this year."

Although slim, there is a chance at getting a perfect bracket, and, even if you don't win it all, you could still win your pool.