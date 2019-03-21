For the first time in 49 years, the NCAA men's tournament is being played in Columbia and it will mark the NCAA Tournament debut of the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year who has become the face of college basketball.

Zion Williamson first came on the national radar as he was on his way to helping Spartanburg Day capture three consecutive SCISA 2A state championships. He came out of high school rated as one of the top two power forward prospects in the country.

Williamson more than lived up to the hype. Even a five-game stretch where he was out with a sprained knee did not dampen his brand. He returned to action in a fury at the ACC Tournament, leading the Blue Devils to the title and the number one overall seed.

On Thursday, episode one of The Zion Show in Columbia took place as the Blue Devils' open practice was by far the most attended. Williamson even drew a few boos when he did not throw down with a jam on a fast break. But he quickly regained the fans' favor as he would later go airborn for a couple of dunks.

The Blue Devils will face North Dakota State Friday at 7:10 p.m. on News19.