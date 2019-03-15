COLUMBIA, S.C. — March is here and the madness has arrived in Columbia.

At the Colonial Life Arena, and all over the city, people are preparing for the energy and excitemen, but this isn’t the only cool spot in the area. From seeing wildlife, to taking a trip to Lake Murray, there’s lots happening in and around the city.

So here's a list of a couple of fun things to do:

Riverwalk:

If you want to take a break from the hoops happening downtown than head on over and enjoy spring fever at the Riverwalk.

With entrances off of Huger and Laurel street, guest can submerge themselves in winding water ways and miles of trail at the park that’s open everyday from 6 a.m to 9 p.m.

John Mckenzie, lead ranger at the Riverwalk says, "It’s a good place to relax a lot of people are just taking it easy enjoying our chairs and hammocks. There’s a great trail that takes you along the Columbia canal and the broad river and also there’s plenty of wildlife to observe too."

South Carolina State Museum:

Another must see spot here in Columbia is the South Carolina State Museum located right around the corner from Colonial Life Arena.

Guests can step back into history or learn fun facts about their favorite super heroes. Founded in 1988, the State Museum is the primary storyteller of the history of South Carolina. The museum’s collection contains four floors, digital dome planetarium and more than 70,000 artifacts as it takes you back in time there are also new exhibits

Jared Glover, public relations manager at the museum says, "This traveling exhibit is one of our largest exhibits and probably one of our more interactive exhibits you walk in and you see what it takes to be a super hero and how they got started and how it’s transitioned from the days of Dick Tracy on radio to television and comics."

Edventure! Children’s Museum:

Just right across the parking lot is Edventure! Children’s Museum. Families can experience the joy of learning at the 92,000 square foot interactive, hands on experience complete with story time and over 300 exhibits for kids 12 and under.

Riverbanks Zoo:

A trip to Columbia is never complete without visiting the Riverbank Zoo. It’s a nationally acclaimed park that’s been open for nearly 45 years, and has delighted hundreds of thousands of guest.

With over 200 animals representing 350 species from around the world, the Riverbank Zoo is one of the most visited zoos in the southeastern region.

From special animal activities to tons of themes, the whole park and it’s furry friends are also getting in on the basketball action. If you’re going to the game all you have to do is stop by and show your tickets and you’ll get a discount.

Congaree National Park:

Just 20 minutes away from the zoo sits Congaree National Park. Waters from the Congaree and Wateree rivers sweep through the floodplain, carrying nutrients and sediments that nourish and rejuvenate this ecosystem and support the growth of national and state champion trees.

Lake Murray:

Lake Murray is home to a massive body of water covering 650 miles of shore line at it’s widest point, it’s 41 miles long and 14 miles wide. With boating and fishing galore it’s a perfect place to take enjoy fun in the sun.

From experiencing wildlife to taking a trip to the lake there’s lot of things to see and do in our area and WLTX's hopes you enjoy everything that soda city has to offer.