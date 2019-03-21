COLUMBIA, S.C. — CBS/WLTX will be broadcasting games throughout the March Madness Tournament.

Some of those matchups will be for the contests held here in Columbia, as well as the Wofford game that will be in Jacksonville, FL.

Here's a complete rundown gametimes and networks for all contests.

Thursday, March 21st

FIRST ROUND GAMES (Hartford, Jacksonville, Des Moines, Salt Lake City)

12:15PM CBS - Des Moines - (10) Minnesota – (7) Louisville

12:40PM truTV - Jacksonville - (14) Yale – (3) LSU

1:30PM TNT - Salt Lake City - (12) N. Mex. St – (5) Auburn

2:00PM TBS - Hartford - (13) Vermont – (4) Florida State

2:45PM CBS - Des Moines - (15) Bradley – (2) Michigan St

3:10PM truTV - Jacksonville - (11) Belmont/Temple – (6) Maryland

4:00PM TNT - Salt Lake City - (13) Northeastern – (4) Kansas

4:30PM TBS - Hartford - (12) Murray St – (5) Marquette

6:50PM TNT - Des Moines - (10) Florida – (7) Nevada

7:10PM CBS - Jacksonville - (15) Abilene Christian–(2) Kentucky

7:20PM TBS - Hartford - (11) Saint Mary’s – (6) Villanova

7:27PM truTV - Salt Lake City - (16) PV A&M/FDU – (1) Gonzaga

9:20PM TNT - Des Moines - (15) Montana – (2) Michigan

9:40PM CBS - Jacksonville - (10) Seton Hall – (7) Wofford

9:50PM TBS - Hartford - (14) Old Dominion – (3) Purdue

9:57PM truTV - Salt Lake City - (9) Baylor – (8) Syracuse

Friday, March 22nd

FIRST ROUND GAMES (Columbia, Columbus, Tulsa, San Jose)

12:15PM CBS - Columbus - (10) Iowa – (7) Cincinnati

12:40PM truTV - Columbia - (9) Oklahoma – (8) Ole Miss

1:30PM TNT - Tulsa - (14) Northern Ky – (3) Texas Tech

2:00PM TBS - San Jose - (13) UC Irvine – (4) Kansas St

2:45PM CBS - Columbus - (15) Colgate – (2) Tennessee

3:10PM truTV - Columbia - (16) Gardner-Webb – (1) Virginia

4:00PM TNT - Tulsa - (11) AZ State/St. John’s – (6)Buffalo

4:30PM TBS - San Jose - (12) Oregon – (5) Wisconsin

6:50PM TNT - Columbus - (9) Washington – (8) Utah St

7:10PM CBS - Columbia - (16) North Dakota State – (1) Duke

7:20PM TBS - Tulsa - (14) Georgia St – (3) Houston

7:27PM truTV - San Jose - (12) Liberty – (5) Mississippi St

9:20PM TNT - Columbus - (16) Iona – (1) North Carolina

9:40PM CBS - Columbia - (9) UCF – (8) VCU

9:50PM TBS - Tulsa - (11) Ohio State – (6) Iowa State

9:57PM truTV - San Jose - (13) Saint Louis – (4) Virginia Tech