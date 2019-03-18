COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in almost a half century, the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament is coming back to Soda City.

And if you're not going to take the game-day shuttle or drive to the games, here are some ways you can get to the arena without getting in your car.

Blue Bike SC's bike share program will give you the chance to ride over to the arena on a bike. Bike stations are available on Main Street and on Lincoln Street. The first 20 riders who use the promo code "MarchMadness" get a free 45 minute experience on the bikes.

To rent the bikes, visit bluebikesc.com and click the register button to make an account. Once that is done, download the Blue Bike SC app on your phone and then it will be $2 per ride.

Uber, Lyft and taxis will also be available and will drop fans off at Barefoot Campus Outfitters on Lincoln Street and 800 Park Street in Columbia.

For fans wanting to take the Soda Cap Connector over to the arena, stations are available throughout the city, including one in the Vista and one by the State House. Fans are advised to take Route 1 on the Soda Cap Connector.

The Soda Cap Connector buses stop at drop-off locations every 30 minutes. Bus times for March 21st - March 24th are below:

March 21st: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

9 a.m. - 11 p.m. March 22nd: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m.

9 a.m. - 1 a.m. March 24th: Two hours before the first game begins through two hours after the final game ends.

The COMET is also providing fans with rides to the game and to hotels in the city. If you ride the COMET, your Uber and Lyft rides can be discounted up to $5. A code will be provided to riders once they board a COMET or Soda Cap Connector bus. The COMET is also giving riders a chance to rent Blue Bikes for free.

The first NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game at Colonial Life Arena takes place on Friday when (10) Iowa takes on (7) Cincinnati at 12:15 p.m. WLTX.

