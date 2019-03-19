COLUMBIA, S.C. — There happen to be a few restaurants on the way to the Colonial Life Arena who are definitely going to be impacted by this weekend's events.

1801 Grille on Lincoln Street is definitely the closest restaurant to C.L.A.

Executive Chef Jason Bruner told us, "When it comes down to what we need to do to," he shares, "We have to get extra staff, we have to get extra food, extra wine, extra beer. Everything’s gonna be ramped up this week and its just gonna be fun.”

RELATED: Where to park for March Madness

RELATED: Ways to get to the 'madness' at Colonial Life Arena

RELATED: 'Fan Fest' and open practice: free events this weekend for March Madness

Bruner says they'll have a mobile bar and T.Vs out on their pavilion area. He also advises folks to make reservations for Sunday brunch now before it fills up.

RELATED: New basketball court installed for March Madness in Columbia

"It’s gonna bring so much to the city of Columbia I mean. Its gonna be good to have all these people here," Bruner says, "We’re ready, we’re ready for March Madness, yeah!”

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub is also planning an outside gathering.

Manager Matt Glowacki says, "we’re gonna have tents, people outside working, we’ll have food, beverages outside to accommodate people that’ll be coming by in addition to stuff we’re doing inside."

RELATED: There are endless things to see and do in Columbia

Glowacki said that when it does come down to the busy time, having this set up outside will help relieve some stress off of the kitchen inside.

RELATED: Free events for March Madness on Saturday

RELATED: Duke, Wofford games will be on CBS/WLTX

"Definitely being as close as we are to the arena, we're probably one of the easiest spots to park and eat and have a few drinks then go over to the game," Glowacki says, "The unknown is this is probably going to be the biggest thing that Columbia [has] ever seen and we’re not exactly sure what's going to happen but we’re definitely prepared.”