COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's first and second round NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament festivities will officially kick off Thursday at noon with the SEGRA FanFest event at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event is open Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here's what you need to know to take part in all the excitement:

Event is free to everyone

25 vendors from across the Midlands will show off what the city has to offer for tournament visitors and local fans

Event will feature free prizes, raffle tickets, basketball competitions, face-painting and more

'Body marbling,' which will allow fans to turn their arms the colors of their favorite teams

Vendors selling foods, merchandise, and other experiences

All the ongoing 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games will be broadcast live during the event

Biergarten for adults featuring local breweries, wines, and other spirits

Kids Zone for children featuring a bounce house

Food trucks and vendors

Photo-booth, which fans can use for free to take home their own souvenir

The Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center is located on Lincoln Street in Downtown Columbia, just minutes from the Colonial Life Arena.

For details how to get downtown or park in the area, click here.

