COLUMBIA, S.C. — News 19 took a look into parking availability for the March Madness Tournament coming to Columbia this weekend.

Usually the go-to move when parking downtown is at one of the garages.

With 25,000 fans coming into town, what's your chances at parking at one of garages around Columbia?

Park Street Garage is one of the closest to Colonial Life Arena. It holds 580 spaces.

Moving down Lincoln Street to the Lincoln Street Garage in the Vista, 674 vehicles can park there.

Arsenal Hill Garage is right by Finlay Park. It has 246 spaces.

As we get closer to Assembly Street, there are several garages pretty close to each other.

Taylor Street can hold 341 vehicles, PJ Cannon has 521 spaces, and Sumter Street has 904.

Finally, a little further down Assembly Street, you'll find Washington Street Garage where 457 cars can park and one of the biggest lots in Columbia, Lady Street Garage, can hold 1,007.

While there's 5,000 garage spaces downtown, that doesn't mean they're are available.

While Lady Street Garage can hold over a thousand vehicles, that doesn't mean they're all available. With the garages in Columbia, there are folks who pay monthly to have their own reserved spot in the garage.

On Thursday, we found only 191 open spaces in the garage that were in the unreserved section.

With that being said, we don't know for sure how many spaces will be available on gamedays.

If parking garage spaces aren't available, you'll have to head down to the free lots where shuttles will be provided to the arena.

Gamecock Park is expected to hold 2,500 cars. Over at the RV Lot across from the State Fairgrounds, it can hold 500. Finally, the lot near the South Carolina State Museum will have 500 spaces as well.

If you're hoping to park at a meter, there are 4,700 spots around downtown to park.

With 5,000 parking garage spots, 3,500 parking spaces in the free lots, and 4,700 parking meters, you're looking at 13,200 total parking spaces downtown.

Assuming that every person drives separately to the tournament, that will only cover 52.8% of the 25,000 people who are expected to come to March Madness.

We tell you this so you can think of all the available options you have to get to the game and carpooling may be a good idea to save a lot of frustration.