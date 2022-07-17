UF quarterback to move on from 'AR-15' nickname amid recent mass shootings

Anthony Richardson's apparel line logo currently has a scope reticle on it.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said in a Twitter post he does not want to continue using the nickname "AR-15", which represents his initials and jersey number.

Richardson said the decision was due to the recent mass shootings in the country related to an assault rifle.

"After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname 'AR-15' and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding," he stated in his tweet.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey numbers, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form."

Assault rifles were used by the gunman who killed people in the mass shootings at Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas in May.

The Gator sophomore said he wants his initials to remain in his future nickname for rebranding purposes.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson," he stated in the tweet.

Richardson played eight games in the 2021 season and recorded three rushing touchdowns.

Florida begins their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Utah at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.