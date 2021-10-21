Late Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose, family says

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of late Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger says he died in May due to an accidental drug overdose.
In a statement, the Ehlinger family said they have learned that the 20-year-old accidentally overdosed after taking what is believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with toxic drugs including fentanyl.
Ehlinger was found dead off campus on May 6. Before walking onto UT's football team, Ehlinger was standout at Westlake High School in Austin. Family and friends honored Ehlinger with Celebration of Life service on May 12.
Here is the full statement from the Ehlinger family, sent to KVUE:
"Our hearts are broken, and we are still grieving over the loss of our son and brother, Jake. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support received since his untimely passing in May. We sincerely thank everyone who has reached out. Today we are sad to share that we have learned that Jake was a victim of an accidental overdose of what was believed to be Xanax laced with toxic drugs including deadly fentanyl. The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges and universities. As our family continues to process Jake’s death, we felt it was important to share these details with the hope that Jake will not have died in vain. We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one."
The Texas Senate also honored Ehlinger's life with a resolution at the end of May. The Ehlinger family was presented with a copy of the document.
