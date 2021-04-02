Sources: Women's NCAA tournament will be played entirely in the San Antonio area

An official announcement is expected Friday. The move is intended to minimize travel, thus minimizing the COVID-19 threat.

SAN ANTONIO — City sources have been told KENS 5 that the NCAA will be announcing that the entire women's NCAA basketball tournament will take place in San Antonio and the surrounding area.

The women's Final Four was scheduled for the Alamo City already, but now the entire tournament will take place here, with some of the early-round games being played in San Marcos and Austin as well.

This was something that has been in the works for some time, with the idea being to minimize travel -- thus minimizing the COVID-19 threat.

The NCAA has not confirmed, but an official announcement is expected Friday.

The Alamodome, which is expected to host the three Final Four games in the final weekend of the tournament, is currently serving as a no-cost mass COVID-19 vaccine site. City officials are able to vaccinate approximately 1,500 persons per day at the site.

In December, the NCAA announced they were planning to stage the entire tournament in one geographic area. At the time, San Antonio was considered the likely host site. The NCAA men's tournament will be held entirely in Indianapolis.

The NCAA expects the women's tournament to kick off in late March through early April. Changes to the timeframe have not been made clear.

San Antonio region viewed as potential host for 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship: https://t.co/FAUiZT4xq6 pic.twitter.com/QUykqQemXV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) December 14, 2020

“San Antonio was the perfect region for us to explore because it already has an established and fully operational local organizing committee in place for the 2021 Women’s Final Four,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball at the NCAA.

Two schools, Incarnate Word and UTSA, will serve as hosts for the Final Four.

“We were already preparing to host a tremendous Women’s Final Four; the opportunity to develop a plan for hosting all 64 teams is both exciting and a great opportunity for our local economy,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “It is also a tremendous responsibility, and I know our local organizing committee and our hospitality industry will make the safety and wellbeing of the athletes, coaches and fans its highest priority.”

Meanwhile, Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger said Thursday night that hosting the tournament at the Alamodome, which is still operating as a mass vaccination site, would not impede those efforts.