COLUMBIA, S.C. — He's worn three different jerseys during his high school career and Christian Brown will have a new one in the SEC.

Friday Brown committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Former AC Flora Falcon and Lower Richland Diamond Hornet, who finishes his high school career at Oak Hill will join Tom Crean's squad and Nicolas Claxton, a forward out of Greenville, SC.

So just like Irmo product Devonte Shuler (Ole Miss) and Dreher's Tevin Mack (Alabama) another local product will face the Gamecocks in conference play in Colonial Life Arena next season.