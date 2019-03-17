The Atlantic Coast Conference has a bit of history: For the first time the conference has three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The ACC had league tournament champion Duke as the top overall seed. Virginia and North Carolina shared the conference's regular-season championship and claimed No. 1 seeds as well.

That's only the second time a league has managed three No. 1 seeds. The other time came in 2009 when the Big East had Louisville, Connecticut and Pittsburgh — though the Huskies were the only team to survive their bracket and reach the Final Four that year.

Virginia is the top seed in the South bracket, while UNC is on top in the Midwest.