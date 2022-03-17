A homecoming for Hammond grad Chevez Goodwin

GREENVILLE, S.C. — With so many moving parts in an NCAA Tournament bracket, Chevez Goodwin is quite thankful that he is able to return to his home state for his final appearance in the Big Dance.

Goodwin started his college career at the College of Charleston before transferring to Wofford. After sitting out a season per NCAA rules at the time, Goodwin played two seasons with the Terriers including the 2018-2019 season which saw Wofford set a single season school record with 30 wins and record its first win ever in the NCAA Tournament. Goodwin then transferred to Southern Cal where he has taken advantage of the extra year the NCAA has allowed athletes to use due to the COVID year. So, Goodwin's decision to come back for a fifth year of competition has led to him returning to the Upstate.