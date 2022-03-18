x
March Madness

Hannibal helps Murray State survive and advance

The Hartsville native and former Gamecock scored 18 points in Murray State's overtime win over San Francisco in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Credit: AP
Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) shoots over San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Hartsville native Trae Hannibal spent two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Murray State.

In Thursday's first round game against San Francisco in Indianapolis, Hannibal scored 18 points before fouling out late in regulation. But his 18 points tied for team-high scoring honors and was a big reason Murray State was able to win in overtime 92-87.

Hannibal came into the game averaging nearly nine points per game so his 18 points essentially was double his scoring average.

Murray State advances to face Saint Peters, a shocking winner of 2-seed Kentucky.

