Hannibal helps Murray State survive and advance

INDIANAPOLIS — Hartsville native Trae Hannibal spent two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Murray State.
In Thursday's first round game against San Francisco in Indianapolis, Hannibal scored 18 points before fouling out late in regulation. But his 18 points tied for team-high scoring honors and was a big reason Murray State was able to win in overtime 92-87.
Hannibal came into the game averaging nearly nine points per game so his 18 points essentially was double his scoring average.
Murray State advances to face Saint Peters, a shocking winner of 2-seed Kentucky.