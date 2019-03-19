There are now two Hammond products in the NCAA Tournament.

Seventh Woods is a junior at North Carolina and is preparing for his third trip to the Dance. But Goodwin is about to hit the floor in Jacksonville for what will be his Big Dance Debut.

"It means a lot. It's a dream come true," Goodwin said.

"I'm happy that we're getting to play in the NCAA Tournament. Not many teams can say that. I'm blessed to be in this position. I'm happy to be here."

Goodwin is a sophomore forward who originally signed with the College of Charleston. But after one season, Goodwin transferred to Wofford and after sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, he has played in all 33 games this season. He is currently averaging 4.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

"I'd say I've grown a lot more defensively than I was in high school," Goodwin said.

"Feel like I've learned a lot, got my IQ up. I feel I see the game a lot more. i pay a lot more attention to detail than I did coming out of high school. I feel I'm a lot better player now."

Wofford head basketball coach Mike Young says he has been more than pleased with the way Goodwin has developed in his two years in the program.

"He's been awesome. It took us a while to warm to one another, now," Young said.

"I tell you what - he is a high-character, beautiful young man that is a terrific rebounder. He's a great teammate and I'm really lucky to coach him. I think so much of Chevez and I'm so appreciative of his contributions to this team. He's had a lot to do with it."\

The Terriers will take a program-record winning streak of 20 games down to Jacksonville when they face Seton Hall. That is the longest winning streak in the country.

Tipoff is set for 9:40 p.m. on CBS and News19.