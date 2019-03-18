COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Crestwood product Ja Morant is another Palmetto State star in March Madness.

Ja and the Ohio Valley Conference champions in the Murray State Racers will face Marquette on Thursday in Hartford Connecticut for a 4:30 pm tip-off. They are in the West Region and this will be 12 versus 5 seed matchup with the Racers coming in as 12 seed.

Ja was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and has made a number of national All-American teams. He leads the country in assists per game (10 apg) and is 8th in scoring (24.6 ppg). He's as fun n to watch as Zion Williamson and could be lottery pick as well. So some South Carolina kids will be on the biggest stage of college basketball this week.

Hammond product Seventh Woods is a part of number one seed Tar Heels of North Carolina and they will play Iona in the Midwest Region opener Friday at 9:20 pm as well.