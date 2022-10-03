March Madness: Get your printable bracket here

March Madness has begun. While no one has ever had a perfect bracket, maybe 2022 is the year someone defies the huge odds.

WASHINGTON — March Madness is officially here and we now know which 68 teams will compete in the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament.

This year's tournament will be the first "normal" tournament since 2019, featuring games all across the country in arenas packed with fans.

Last year, most of March Madness took place in Indianapolis, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 2020 tournament was canceled as COVID cases spiked around the world.

The First Four will kick things off on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 in Dayton, Ohio.

Then, the remaining 64 teams will compete when the First Round gets underway on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18.

The selection committee revealed the full 2022 tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, March 13.

You can click here or below to download a printable bracket to fill out for March Madness 2022.

And even though there has never been a perfect March Madness bracket, maybe this is your year?

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com also notes that the odds are more like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the person making the bracket takes into account info about which teams are better and tournament history.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just three years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.