March Madness is upon us!

The action kicks off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Need a bracket to fill out? Look no further!

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are slim to none. A DePaul University mathematics professor calculated that the chances of someone filling out a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. That's one in more than nine quintillion.

Here are some tips when filling out your bracket this year:

Don’t pick a 16-seed to upset a No. 1 seed

Despite the University of Maryland Baltimore County upsetting No. 1 seed Virginia last year, history is not in your favor. No. 16 seeds have a 1-135 record against No. 1 seeds in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

Force Duke Blue Devils players to shoot from the outside

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament as the favorite to win the national championship. However, the Blue Devils enter the NCAA Tournament shooting 30.2 percent from the three-point line this season. It ranks last among major conference teams and 339th in Division I among 347 teams.

No team with a three-point percentage that low has ever reached the Final Four, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Pick a No. 12 seed to upset a No. 5 seed

Last year, none of the 12-seeds pulled off the upset against the 5-seeds. However, history shows these are still games to target in your bracket picks

A 12-seed won a first-round matchup in 16 of the last 18 NCAA tournaments. In 12 of the past 26 years, at least two No. 12 teams had an upset in the first round.

In the past 104 No. 12 vs. No. 5 matchups, the lower seed has prevailed 38 times.

You’re safe to pick one or two upsets in these matchups.

Don’t pick all No. 1 seeds for the Final Four

Only once in NCAA Tournament history have all four top seeds made it to the Final Four.

It is a safe bet to pick a No. 1 seed to win the NCAA title. A No. 1 seed has won 10 of the last 14 years.

