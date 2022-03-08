March Madness: Selection Sunday airs Sunday night on CBS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — March Madness is almost here and that means all things brackets, buzzer beaters and slam dunks!
CBS will have the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show. It airs Sunday at 6 p.m. on WLTX.
This is when the full bracket for the 68-team tournament field will be revealed. We’ll find out which teams get a chance to go to the ‘big dance’ and which ones are on the outside looking in. The field will include 32 conference champions who earned automatic bids along with 36-at large teams.
Here are other big dates to know about:
- First Four: March 15-16
- First round: March 17-18
- Second round: March 19-20
- Sweet 16: March 24-25
- Elite Eight: March 26-27
- Final Four: April 2
- NCAA championship game: April 4
Tip-off times and networks will be announced later Sunday night or Monday.