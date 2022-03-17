What are the chances on filling out a perfect bracket in NCAA basketball tournament?

HOUSTON — Every year, millions of people fill out a bracket for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. And while it is technically possible to get a perfect bracket, the absurdly overwhelming odds say it won’t likely happen.
In fact, there's never been a verified perfect bracket. Big casinos are so sure it won't happen that one is even willing to bet $100 million on it.
That's not all. Warren Buffet offered a $1 billion prize for a perfect bracket.
So what are the odds? They are 1 in 9.2 quintillion.
Some things that are more likely?
Getting struck by lightning – 1 in 1.1 million odds.
Or getting bitten by a shark – 1 in 3.7 million.
Or getting hit by a falling satellite. The chance of that happening is about 1 in 21 trillion.
Or get this – you would even have better odds of winning both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in the same week. Those odds are 1 in 45 quadrillion.