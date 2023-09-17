Allen University rallies for its first three-win season in school history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allen University registered the largest comeback in school history rallying from 23 points down in the 4th quarter to reel off 27 unanswered points stunning visiting Kentucky State 34-30 on Saturday night at Westwood High School.



Sophomore QB David Wright threw five touchdown passes on the night including four in the fourth quarter to help lead Allen to the thrilling win. Wright threw for 411 yards, 5 TDs, while completing 30 of 53 passes and two interceptions.