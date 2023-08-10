Allen University defeats Clark Atlanta 35-27

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The 10th ranked Allen University football team (5-1, 3-0 SIAC) held off SIAC foe Clark Atlanta University 35-27 on Saturday night scoring four touchdowns in the second half to pick up their 5th win of the season.



The Yellow Jackets were led in the win by junior running back Beau Herrington as he rushed for a season-high 157 yards and three touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry. Quarterback David Wright threw for 364 yards and two scores to record his sixth straight game of 300-plus pass yards on the season.



Montrell White recorded four receptions for 96 yards including a 63-yard touchdown which put Allen back in front 21-17 at the end of the third quarter.