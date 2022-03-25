Allen University releases Yellow Jackets football schedule for 2022

Expect some big rivalry games and serious conference competition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Allen University Yellow Jackets have released their 2022 football schedule as coach Teddy Keaton looks to build on last season.

The new schedule has the team playing 10 games in only their second year as an NCAA institution.

Conference opponents will include Central State, Clark Atlanta, and Benedict. Non-conference matchups will include Newberry, Johnson C. Smith, and Bluefield State. Friday's announcement adds that the Yellow Jackets will have four road games at Fort Valley State, Tuskegee, Kentucky State, and Edward Waters.

The schedule has Armstrong taking the field for its first game on Sept. 3 against nearby powerhouse Newberry College. Allen went 4-5 in 2021 with victories over Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone.

University athletics will release additional information regarding tickets later in the spring.