Benedict College football receives special signage recognizing championship victories

There will be signage placed throughout the city of Columbia which recognizes the historic 2022 season of Benedict College football.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An 11-0 regular season, the first SIAC championship and a top 20 final ranking in the national Division 2 polls were three of the major accomplishments of the 2022 Benedict College Tigers.

While the 2023 Tigers are busy getting ready for a new season, there was a Friday morning ceremony to recognize those historic firsts of the 2022 season.

Signage detailing Benedict's SIAC championship and Division II HBCU national championship was unveiled on the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium property just off Two Notch Road. Other signs will be displayed throughout the city to honor the 2022 season.

City officials made the drive to the stadium property, where they were joined by Benedict College president Dr. Roslyn Artis, athletics director Willie Washington and head coach Chennis Berry who brought four of his players to the ceremony.