Bulldogs look to regain their bite and contend for the MEAC title

South Carolina State is coming off a 3-8 season where they dropped their final four games.

South Carolina State capped off the 2021 season with a victory over Deion Sanders in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

A preseason pick to win the MEAC in 2022, South Carolina State stumbled to a 3-8 record, including a 1-4 mark in the league.

Head coach Buddy Pough says injuries played a role in their issues as the team struggled to gain its footing. But with preseason practice underway, there is a sense of newness within the program as there are two new coordinators.

Former S.C. State assistant Kevin Magouirk returns to run the offense while former North Carolina A&T assistant  Thomas Howard is the new defensive coordinator. 

The Bulldogs kick off the season August 26 in Atlanta against Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. 

