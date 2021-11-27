Something new to the Palmetto Bowl rivalry, head coaches Beamer, Swinney are friends

Shane Beamer and Dabo Swinney are longtime friends who will be all business Saturday night trying to outduel the other.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's no secret that South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin and Brad Brownell from Clemson are very good friends who chat quite a bit even during the season.

You can put Shane Beamer and Dabo Swinney in that category of friends who just happen to be the head coaches at schools who will go head-to-head for bragging rights.

Swinney even went so far this week to tell the story of how Shane's son Hunter has worn the Tiger colors in the past and even had Shane send Dabo video of Hunter's flag football game where he wore Trevor Lawrence's jersey.

It's a safe bet that Hunter will not be wearing orange when the Tigers and Gamecocks square off, but that just goes to show just how deep the friendship goes between the two head coaches of the state's two Power 5 programs.