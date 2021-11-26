x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

USC, Clemson starting quarterbacks will get their first experience of rivalry

Jason Brown and DJ Uigalelei have learned quickly how important bragging rights in late November are to the respective fan bases.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One is from Virginia. The other from California.

But Jason Brown and D.J. Uiagaleli are both invested in helping their teams earn bragging rights in the Carolina-Clemson rivalry.

Brown is a native of Virginia who transferred to South Carolina from FCS school St. Francis in Pennsylvania. Uiageleli was on a visit to Clemson for the 2018 contest in Death Valley which the Tigers won 56-35.

Both will lead their respective offenses Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecock defense has made it a habit of forcing turnovers and when South Carolina enjoyed its five-game winning streak over the Tigers, turnovers played a key role in those victories.

Kickoff Saturday night is set for 7:30 p.m. and it will mark the return of the Palmetto Bowl which was canceled in 2020 when the SEC went to a 10-game schedule with conference games only.

Related Articles

In Other News

Citadel defensive back named So-Con Freshman of the Year