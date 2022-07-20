NC high school coach, former NFL player found dead in hotel room

After a standout career at CU Boulder, Charles E. Johnson played for the Steelers, Eagles, Patriots and Bills.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Charles E. Johnson has died at age 50.

Johnson's death was announced by Heritage High School, his employer in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Raleigh Police Department (RPD) told WRAL News they were called on Sunday to a Hampton Inn in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a welfare check.

A star receiver at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Johnson was picked 17th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1994 NFL draft.

Johnson spent five seasons in Pittsburgh. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills until 2002.

"I was shocked and very distraught hearing the news about CJ," said CU head football coach Karl Dorrell. "He was a great person, teammate, and had a infectious personality. He wore the pride and tradition of the Buffaloes on his sleeve. One of the best competitors I’ve coached at the WR position. Rest In Peace CJ."

Over Johnson's nine-year career, he caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns in 133 games, winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2002.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former WR, and Buff great, Charles E. Johnson," said a statement from CU football.

Rest in Peace, Charles. pic.twitter.com/K4jpS12tvT — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) July 20, 2022

I was shocked and very distraught hearing the news about CJ. He was a great person, teammate, and had a infectious personality. He wore the pride and tradition of the Buffaloes on his sleeve. One of the best competitors I’ve coached at the WR position. Rest In Peace CJ. pic.twitter.com/t0SS1KBQ71 — Karl Dorrell (@k_dorrell) July 20, 2022

RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family. #RIPCJ #HuskyFamily pic.twitter.com/JUfkjELMMB — Heritage Huskies (@heritagehsfball) July 19, 2022

