Newberry College wins the longest game in Division II history



The Wolves would get their scoring started in the third quarter, as Trakell Murray would take a Phillips pass from five yards out and dive into the endzone to make it a 7-7 game with :45 seconds in the third quarter.



The Wolves would have a big play with 6:45 to tie up the game, as Keith Desaussure would take a pass from Phillips and take it 85 yards to the endzone to tie the game up at 14.



The Wolves would hold the Wasps game winning effort in the fourth quarter with an illegal substitution with four seconds left to force the game into overtime.



In the overtime period, the Wolves and Wasps exchanged field goals in the second overtime before sending it into the third overtime, in which both teams would exchange blows with two-point conversions from the three-yard line.



Phillips went 11/25 for 187 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. Desaussure had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.



The Wolves defense forced two turnovers as Kevon Gregory grabbed his third interception on the season. Sophomore linebacker Jalen grabbed his first interception on the season.



The Wolves (2-1, 1-0 SAC) will be back in action next week as they will travel to Greenwood, S.C., to take on the Flying Fleet of Erskine University. Kick off will be at 6:00 p.m. from Greenwood High School.