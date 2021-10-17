Donnie Shell continues to be an ambassador for S.C. State

The four-time Super Bowl champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. On Saturday, the school honored him with his Hall of Fame banner.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On a Homecoming Saturday in Orangeburg, South Carolina State honored former Bulldog great Donnie Shell by unveiling a banner underneath the stands at the stadium.

The banner notes Shell's August induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2020.

Shell is the fourth South Carolina State product to make that trip to Canton. He spent his entire 14-year NFL career in Pittsburgh where he won four Super Bowls.

His former coach at South Carolina State, Willie Jeffries, teamed up with Shell and athletics director Stacy Danley to pull the cords to unveil the Hall of Fame banner.

Shell, who was introduced to the crowd at halftime of South Carolina State's game with Morgan State, has continued to give back to his alma mater. A member of the Board of Trustees, the Whitmire native is active in fundraising for his school which laid the foundation for his NFL career.