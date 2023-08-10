Furman defeats the Citadel in a battle of long-time Southern Conference rivals

The margin of victory for the fourth-ranked Paladins was closer than expected against a winless Citadel team. The series between the two teams kicked off in 1919.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tyler Huff threw for a pair of touchdowns and Furman defeated winless The Citadel 28-14 on Saturday.

Huff had 240 of the Paladins' 345 yards of offense, completing 19 of 24 passes for 146 yards and rushing for 94 more on nine carries. Dominic Roberto added 77 yards rushing on 19 carries, including a 5-yard score.

The Paladins (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference), ranked fourth in the coaches FCS poll, built a 28-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored on Johnny Crawford III's 5-yard run late in the third quarter and Graeson Underwood's 1-yard score midway through the fourth.

Huff threw a 14-yard TD pass to Luke Shiflett in the first quarter and Myion Hicks went over from the 1 for a 14-0 halftime lead. The lead increased to 28-0 on Roberto's TD and Huff's 6-yard pass to Nick Cannon.

The Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3) managed only 37 yards rushing. Underwood was 18-of-33 passing for 226 yards but with two interceptions.