Furman head coach Clay Hendrix has seen the USC series from all sides

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix knows his team has a tall order Saturday when it faces a South Carolina team that is none too pleased with its performance last week in Charlotte.
A former Furman offensive lineman, Hendrix was a player on the 1982 Paladin team which defeated South Carolina 28-23 in Columbia.
Hendrix has been an assistant coach for the Paladins and in his seventh season as the head coach, he has been a part of previous teams who have gone into stadiums which house Division One and now, Power programs. Outside of playing at a high level, Hendrix says the underdog can keep a game close if the favorite commits a rash of turnovers or if an injury to a key player happens.
But Hendrix is not expecting South Carolina to give the Paladins a helping hand and the only true path to an upset will first start with all 11 players at one time playing at a high level in all three phases of the game.
Hendrix adds that he expects South Carolina to be a much different team than the one which lost to UNC in the season opener.