Furman head coach Clay Hendrix has seen the USC series from all sides

As a former Furman offensive lineman, Clay Hendrix was on the field in 1982 for the last win by the Purple over the Garnet.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix knows his team has a tall order Saturday when it faces a South Carolina team that is none too pleased with its performance last week in Charlotte.

A former Furman offensive lineman, Hendrix was a player on the 1982 Paladin team which defeated South Carolina 28-23 in Columbia.

Hendrix has been an assistant coach for the Paladins and in his seventh season as the head coach, he has been a part of previous teams who have gone into stadiums which house Division One and now, Power programs. Outside of playing at a high level, Hendrix says the underdog can keep a game close if the favorite commits a rash of turnovers or if an injury to a key player happens.

But Hendrix is not expecting South Carolina to give the Paladins a helping hand and the only true path to an upset will first start with all 11 players at one time playing at a high level in all three phases of the game.