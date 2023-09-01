Blackshear and Scianna each have a pick-6 to lead Furman past Tennessee Tech 45-10 in opener

Furman's defense sets the tone with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns as the Paladins earn a Thursday win and will now spend the weekend scouting USC.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Travis Blackshear returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage and Dan Scianna had a 67-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter to help Furman beat Tennessee Tech 45-10 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dominic Roberto scored on a pair of 9-yard runs for Furman. Kyndel Dean added five receptions for 56 yards and scored on an end around from the 6 midway through the second quarter. Jayquan Smith's 6-yard TD run capped the scoring with 2:41 to play.

The 43-yard "pick-six" by Travis Blackshear is the third of his career: 49 vs. Point (2019), 41 vs. VMI (2022), 43 vs. Tennessee Tech (2023). It was also his 10th career INT (3 vs. Tennessee Tech). pic.twitter.com/kBakMYRZ27 — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) August 31, 2023

The Paladins defense — which led the FCS in takeaways (29) and interceptions (18) last season — forced six Tennessee Tech turnovers (four interceptions and two fumble recoveries) and got a fourth-down stop in its own territory late in the third quarter with a 24-10 lead.

Ethan Roberts made his first start for Tennessee Tech and completed 25 of 38 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. True freshman Jordyn Potts was 1-of-3 passing for 8 yards with an interception.

Furman — ranked No. 6 in the preseason FCS coaches’ poll, the Paladins’ highest preseason ranking since 2006 — returns 20 starters and 38 of the 44 players on the final two-deep depth chart from last season, when they advanced to the second round of the playoffs and finished ranked No. 10.

Dan Scianna with a 67-yard Pick 6! pic.twitter.com/KOj68HWpCV — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) September 1, 2023