Jay Norvell takes shot at Deion Sanders before rivalry game

The CSU Rams have lost 23 straight games against AP Top 25 teams.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State may have just made it personal with Colorado.

Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell appeared to criticize Deion Sanders on his weekly coach's show Wednesday.

Norvell said that he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to "grown-ups" because that’s what his mother taught him.

"I sat down with ESPN today," said Norvell. "I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me. (Colorado's) not going to like us no matter what we say or do."

Sanders has appeared at his weekly news conferences wearing sunglasses and a hat, including on Tuesday, when he complimented Norvell.

"I hear he's a good man. I know he's a great coach. He has those guys playing hard," Sanders said of Norvell.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

The 18th-ranked CU Buffs are 2-0 under their first-year head coach after wins over TCU and Nebraska. Sanders noted after beating Nebraska that last week's theme was "This is personal."

With a rebuilt and talented roster, CU is the biggest story in American sports. Kickoff of Saturday's football game is at 8 p.m. at Folsom Field.

The national media is rushing to Colorado to cover Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the hottest team in college football.

Several national television programs will broadcast live from Boulder this weekend before the Colorado Buffaloes host the Colorado State Rams in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2019.

"College GameDay," "Big Noon Kickoff," "First Take," "The Pat McAfee Show" and "SportsCenter" are among the programs planning to set up in Boulder this weekend.

Jay Norvell speaking on Deion Sanders before Saturday's matchup 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/0w5lQ2obak — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2023

Jay Norvell giving Coach Prime and the Buffs bulletin board material for Saturday 😳



(via Jay Norvell Coach's Show) pic.twitter.com/OLUYgWo0s6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2023

